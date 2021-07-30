Remember when we stuck a face mask all over Dom's head?

30 July 2021, 17:00 | Updated: 30 July 2021, 17:01

We look back at the classic moment of The Chris Moyles Show, where we decided to test where Dom's face finished and his bald head began.

Four years ago, a listener posed a question that wasn't quite on everyone's lips, but did get the team thinking.

Writing to Dom's letters, Abigail asked: "Where does your face finish and where does your hair start?"

Cue Pippa and the team testing the theory by slapping a face mask right on to Dom's face and slap head.

And don't say Chris Moyles doesn't do anything, because he helped speed up the process with a gigantic leaf blower.

However, the best part of it came when it all had to be peeled off.

Re-live the hilarious moment we whacked a face mask all over Dom's face and head in our video above.

OLD BUT GOLD: Dom gets a face and head mask
OLD BUT GOLD: Dom gets a face and head mask. Picture: Radio X

