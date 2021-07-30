Remember when we stuck a face mask all over Dom's head?

We look back at the classic moment of The Chris Moyles Show, where we decided to test where Dom's face finished and his bald head began.

Four years ago, a listener posed a question that wasn't quite on everyone's lips, but did get the team thinking.

Writing to Dom's letters, Abigail asked: "Where does your face finish and where does your hair start?"

Cue Pippa and the team testing the theory by slapping a face mask right on to Dom's face and slap head.

And don't say Chris Moyles doesn't do anything, because he helped speed up the process with a gigantic leaf blower.

However, the best part of it came when it all had to be peeled off.

Re-live the hilarious moment we whacked a face mask all over Dom's face and head in our video above.

OLD BUT GOLD: Dom gets a face and head mask. Picture: Radio X

