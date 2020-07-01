Elspeth finally received her Secret Santa present from Dom!

Dom's Christmas gift from six months ago finally arrived at Elspeth's home, but was it worth the wait? Find out what he got the Radio X DJ here.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show we were sent physical proof that Elspeth's Secret Santa present from Dom finally arrived at her door.

We all heard the story of how the Radio X team took part in Secret Santa last year and Elspeth came all the way down to HQ to deliver and pick up her gift, despite being on maternity leave... and it actually being her due date.

Unfortunately for the Radio X DJ, Dom had completely forgotten to get her a gift even though she'd come all the way down to London.

Cut to a whopping six months later, and baby Bonnie is six months old... but was Dom's VERY belated Christmas present worth all this wait?

Watch our video above to find out.

It was all about gift-giving this week, as Toby gave Dom a present as well.

Was he just as pleased with it as Elspeth was with hers?

Watch our video to find out:

