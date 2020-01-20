WATCH: Dom drives to Chelmsford for The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on Your Doorstep

20 January 2020, 16:06 | Updated: 20 January 2020, 17:30

Find out what happened when Dom drove down to our lucky listener Alex's doorstep in Chelmsford, Essex.

Last week we launched The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on Your Doorstep, where one lucky listener was set to win a van load of goodies driven by none other than our own Dominic Byrne.

Dom was pretty up for the challenge, but didn't really want to spend hours in a van! Luckily for him, 28-year-old Alex was only down the road in Chelmsford, Essex.

Catch up on what happened when Dom finally arrived outside Alex's house and delivered a car full of booty, with everything from a brand new 50 inch TV to a bag of Yorkshire Tea and an iPhone 11.

Dom drives The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump down to Chelmsford
Dom drives The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump down to Chelmsford. Picture: Radio X

Watch the moment Dom found out just where he was headed:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dom finds out where he's driving his Prize Dump on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Dom finds out where he's driving for The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on Your Doorstep
Pippa, James, Matt and Dom try on hats on the Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Chris Moyles is back from South Africa and his gifts get mixed results
The Chris Moyles Show's Best Bits of 2019 video

VIDEO: Watch The Chris Moyles Show's highlights of 2019

Denzel Washington watches throwback interview

VIDEO: When Denzel Washington reacted to his throwback 90s interview...
Chris Moyles gets surprised with kittens and holds a kitten for the first time ever

WATCH: Chris Moyles is surprised by adorable kittens in the studio

Latest On Radio X

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis, Flea and John Frusciante with former guitarist Josh Klingoffer inset

Josh Klinghoffer reveals if there's any hard feelings over Red Hot Chili Peppers exit

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Damon Albarn in March 1996

Is Blur's Beetlebum their most heartbreaking single?

Blur

Catfish And The Bottlemen

Catfish And The Bottlemen announce London gig at Clapham Common

Catfish And The Bottlemen

Gerard Way Performs At The Trabendo In Paris

My Chemical Romance announce UK gig the weekend before Glastonbury

Music News

Foals 2019

Foals announce War Child Brits Week show

Foals

New Order in 1989

What does Blue Monday by New Order mean?

New Order