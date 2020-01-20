WATCH: Dom drives to Chelmsford for The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on Your Doorstep

Find out what happened when Dom drove down to our lucky listener Alex's doorstep in Chelmsford, Essex.

Last week we launched The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on Your Doorstep, where one lucky listener was set to win a van load of goodies driven by none other than our own Dominic Byrne.

Dom was pretty up for the challenge, but didn't really want to spend hours in a van! Luckily for him, 28-year-old Alex was only down the road in Chelmsford, Essex.

Catch up on what happened when Dom finally arrived outside Alex's house and delivered a car full of booty, with everything from a brand new 50 inch TV to a bag of Yorkshire Tea and an iPhone 11.

Dom drives The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump down to Chelmsford. Picture: Radio X

