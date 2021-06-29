Dom's exchange pal "Boring Boris" predicts Germany will beat England ahead of Euro 2020 game

By Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show has caught up with Dom's German exchange friend and talked about the upcoming Euro 2020 match.

If you're a fan of The Chris Moyles Show, you'll know that Dom stayed with a German family as part of an exchange program when he was a kid and he had dubbed their son "boring Boris".

Much to Dom's horror, the pair were reunited live-on air 30 years later and it made for some pretty awkward viewing considering Dom had talked about how dull he was on national ratio.

Luckily they managed to bury the hatchet, so who better to get in touch with ahead of England's Euro 2020 game against Germany tonight?

Chris, Dom and the team are all behind the three lions but of course not-so-boring Boris thinks England don't stand a chance!

Watch them talk about the match in our video above.

Come on England!

