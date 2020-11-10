Dom takes his birthday roller skates for spin in Leicester Square

Dom celebrated his birthday on The Chris Moyles Show this week and he was surprised with a very special gift. Watch him try them out here.

This week The Chris Moyles Show saw Dom celebrate his birthday and the team surprise him with an epic present.

But what gift do you get for a distinguished newsreader and presenter such as Dominic Byrne? Some roller skates of course!

Dom was not only thrilled when he unwrapped his gift, but he was equally ecstatic when he heard he'd be taking them for a spin around Leicester Square!

Watch Dom try out his new mode of transport in our video above.

Dom tries on his birthday roller skates on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

