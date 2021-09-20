Did Chris say Richard Osman's name wrong? Let's find out!

The Pointless legend visited The Chris Moyles Show this morning, but and he had a score to settle with the Radio X presenter.

Richard Osman featured on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about everything from his career to his new book The Man Who Died Twice.

The Pointless star was delighted to see Chris and the team, but he had a little bone to pick with the Radio X presenter, who he was sure called him "Richard Osmund" instead of Richard Osman on more than one occasion live on air.

Chris absolutely refuted the claims. In fact, he was so sure he pronounced the author and TV star's name correctly, he bet £100 on it!

The pair were at loggerheads, so there was only one way to prove it, by going back and rolling the tape.

Watch our video and find out exactly what went down.

The Man Who Died Twice is out now.

