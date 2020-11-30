Dawn French: New Vicar of Dibley will feature tribute to Emma Chambers

30 November 2020, 16:53 | Updated: 30 November 2020, 18:25

The actress, comedian and author talked to Chris Moyles about reprising the role of Geraldine Granger for the three to four minute short films.

Dawn French featured on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about everything from her career to her new book Because of You.

The actress, writer and comedian spoke to the show about her poignant but uplifting new title, but also gave us more information on what to expect from the latest Vicar of Dibley, while revealing they would feature a tribute to the late Emma Chambers.

Revealing that the nine "little short films" would be pandemic-inspired and see her character Geraldine Granger deliver messages on zoom, she said: "We did some for Comic Relief and people seemed to like it so Richard [Armitage] and Paul Mayhew-Archer and I got together and decided we would make little short sermons, because what would Geraldine Granger do in a pandemic?

"She would make sure to keep in touch with her parishioners with Zoom if any of them could work out how to use it!"

The comedian added that there would be a "tribute to Alice" in the show, The character, who was played by Emma Chambers, sadly died in 2018.

Watch her talk about the much-loved show in our video above.

Dawn French talks to Chris Moyles with photo of Emma Chambers inset
Dawn French has revealed the upcoming Vicar of Dibley mini-episodes will feature a tribute to Emma Chambers. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Neil Munns/PA Archive/PA Images

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show here:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dom is obsessed with Astro Wars

Dom can't get enough of Astro Wars

The Chris Moyles Show's best eating challenges

WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show's best eating challenges

Producer Matt tries to eat fermented fish on The Chris Moyles Show

Matt trying to eat fermented fish on The Chris Moyles Show is hilarious
The Lip Reading Game just gets better and better

This week's Lip Reading Game just gets better and better

Gareth Southgate talks to The Chris Moyles Show

Gareth Southgate: Gazza is the best footballer I've ever played with by far

Latest On Radio X

Kurt Cobain in Nirvana's In Bloom video and Dave Grohl in Foo Fighters' Learn To Fly video

Nirvana's In Bloom mashed up with Foos' Learn To Fly is surprisingly good!

Nirvana

Arctic Monkeys In Concert 2018

Listen to Arctic Monkeys' 2018 Royal Albert Hall gig on Radio X's Home Shows

Arctic Monkeys

Gerry Cinnamon, CHVRCHES, Biffy Clyro, Primal Scream

The best Scottish songs for St Andrew's Day

Features

Axl Rose of Guns N'Roses in his heyday

How did Guns N' Roses come up with their name?

Guns N' Roses

Anais Gallagher with dad Noel Gallahger with her lingerie photo inset

Noel Gallagher's daughter Anaïs features in festive lingerie shoot

Noel Gallagher

Blossoms' Tom Ogden, Kirtsty MacColl and The Pogues' Shane MacGowan, The Darkness' Justin Hawkins and The Strokes' Julian Casablancas

Get into the Christmas spirit with our Radio X Indie Xmas playlist

Music News