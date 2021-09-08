David Baddiel talks tour dates and living with Insomnia

The Three Lions legend popped into The Chris Moyles Show this week and talked about everything from sleep deprivation to his live dates.

David Baddiel came into The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk all things his new tour.

The comedian, writer and Three Lions legend is set for live dates this Autumn, but one thing he won't be missing out on is sleep, because he never gets any!

It turns out the star has suffered from insomnia for much of his life.

Watch him talk about everything from his live dates to napping like an old man in our video above.

David Baddiel's Trolls: Not The Dolls Tour kicks off at Princes Hall in Aldershot on 10 September.

Get the full dates and buy tickets here.

READ MORE: David Baddiel reveals what he made from Three Lions streams during the World Cup

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.