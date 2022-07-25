Daniel Mays talks laughing on set with Stephen Graham and forgetting his lines on stage

The actor popped into The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk Code 404 Series 3, which is released next month.

Daniel Mays visited The Chris Moyles Show this week and talked about everything from his career highlights to the new series of Code 404.

The Sky comedy drama sees Mays joined by his friend and co-star Stephen Graham to play DI John Major and DI Roy Carver respectively and Mays revealed how they sometimes find it impossible to get through scenes without laughing.

According to the actor, the show is an absolute "scream" to shoot, but less so for the crew who have to wait for the pair to stop cracking up on set.

Code 404 comes to Sky TV and Now from 4th August.

It might be alright to have several takes on set, but Mays isn't so lucky when he takes to the stage.

Watch him recall some of the worst times he's forgotten his lines in the theatre, including when iconic director Danny Boyle was in the crowd.

