Dan Bastille talks What Ya Gonna Do single on The Chris Moyles Show

See the Bastille frontman talk about life in lockdown and our Radio X Record of the Week What Ya Gonna Do (ft. Graham Coxon).

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Dan Smith stopped by for a chat where he did everything from to talking about life in lockdown to comparing his blonde hair Chris Moyles!

Most importantly the Bastille frontman discussed the band's new single What Ya Gonna Do featuring Blur's Graham Coxon, which is our Radio X Record Of The Week this week.

Find out what he had to say in our video above.

Bastile frontman Dan Smith speaks to Chris Moyles on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: