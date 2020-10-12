Clinton Baptiste is back on The Chris Moyles Show

12 October 2020, 19:12 | Updated: 12 October 2020, 19:28

The Phoenix Nights legend that is Clinton Baptiste graced us with his presence in the studio this week, but were there any other strange presences with him?

This week on The Chris Moyles Show kicked off in style with the dazzling and effervescent Clinton Baptiste.

He'd visited the studio with a brand new glittery jacket on to talk all things spirits and his The Paranormal Podcast podcast.

Watch him talk about his amazing gift in our video above.

Clinton Baptiste has a very special message for Chris Moyles
Clinton Baptiste has a very special message for Chris Moyles. Picture: Radio X

Remind yourself of the last time Clinton Baptiste was on the show:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

