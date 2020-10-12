Clinton Baptiste is back on The Chris Moyles Show

The Phoenix Nights legend that is Clinton Baptiste graced us with his presence in the studio this week, but were there any other strange presences with him?

This week on The Chris Moyles Show kicked off in style with the dazzling and effervescent Clinton Baptiste.

He'd visited the studio with a brand new glittery jacket on to talk all things spirits and his The Paranormal Podcast podcast.

Clinton Baptiste has a very special message for Chris Moyles. Picture: Radio X

