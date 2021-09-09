Clinton Baptise predicts where the Prize Dump tour will end up

By Radio X

The famous clairvoyant came into The Chris Moyles Show and had some strong visions about next week's Prize Dump Tour.

This week, Chris Moyles and the team caught up with friend of the show and all-round legend Clinton Baptiste.

Chris and the team are off on their Prize Dump Tour next week and they asked the famous clairvoyant if he had any clues to exactly where they'd be headed.

Unsurprisingly, the Phoenix Nights legend began getting very strong visions, which included some VERY interesting places in the UK.

Watch him in action in our video above.

READ MORE: Clinton Baptiste is back on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour. Picture: Radio X

Next week on The Chris Moyles Show, the team are embarking on a very special Prize Dump tour.

The past few years have seen Chris and the team drive all over Britain to personally deliver a van of prizes right to your doorstep in a Prize Dump, but this time they're joining forces to The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump on Tour.

All of next week from Monday 13 September, Chris, Dom, James, Pippa, plus some of your favourite crew members will be sat in two big, green, Radio X branded vans full of amazing prizes.

One of them will be in the driver's seat with the SatNav on and a finger poised. As soon as they have a winner they will start off their journey to anywhere in Britain, but they won't come home the next day...

This is where the fun REALLY begins. After Chris and the team make the dump, they'll then find somewhere to stay locally and broadcast the show the next morning.... all while on the move.

Then they'll do it all again for the rest of the week, giving listeners anywhere in Great Britain the chance to win a huge van-load prizes.

The team have absolutely no idea where they will end up, whether it's John O’Groats in Scotland or The Gower in Wales, there's just no knowing how far the Prize Dump tour will stretch.

Just make sure you're listening to The Chris Moyles Show all week from Monday 13 September to hear the whole thing unfold.

What could possibly go wrong, we hear you ask? Well let's find out!

If you want to join in on the fun, keep your eyes out for our green vans on the road, take photo and post it using the hashtag #PrizeDumpTour.

This is going to be epic!