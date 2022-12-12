The Chris Moyles Show Christmas Special with Greggs is back for 2022

The Chris Moyles Show Christmas Special with Greggs is back for another year and you're invited!

What's more, we’ll be running an online competition for the chance for YOU to win tickets.

We have 20 pairs to be won online, plus additional chances to win High Roller (front row) tickets, £1000 and Greggs High Roller Gift Cards

The show takes place on Friday 23rd December from 6.30am - 10am in a Soho location.

Expect celebrity guests, silly games, a performance from Shed Seven and chances for audience members to win Greggs High Roller Gift Cards.

Audience guests will be treated to a Greggs breakfast, plus the whole show will be broadcast live on-air and streamed exclusively on Global Player.

Visit our competition for your chance to join in on the festive fun!

Last year's Christmas special with Greggs saw Father Greggs’mas popping by to spread some festive cheer and one listener winning a festive £5,000 cash prize.

PLUS a The Darkness gave an epic live performance - the perfect office Xmas office party you always wanted.

