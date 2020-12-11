Chris Moyles kicks off Christmas 2020 with Dominic The Donkey

Dominick The Donkey has been a long-lived tradition on The Chris Moyles Show. Watch hime break out the festive favourite for 2020.

The Chris Moyles Show is very much getting into the Christmas spirit, which means cracking out some of their traditions old and new, whether it's opening their advent calendars, or marvelling at the snow window each year.

But no tradition is as old and well-loved as Dominic The Donkey, and when Chris finally decides to play it out on-air, there's nothing quite like it.

