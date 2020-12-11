Chris Moyles kicks off Christmas 2020 with Dominic The Donkey

11 December 2020, 14:59 | Updated: 11 December 2020, 15:06

Dominick The Donkey has been a long-lived tradition on The Chris Moyles Show. Watch hime break out the festive favourite for 2020.

The Chris Moyles Show is very much getting into the Christmas spirit, which means cracking out some of their traditions old and new, whether it's opening their advent calendars, or marvelling at the snow window each year.

But no tradition is as old and well-loved as Dominic The Donkey, and when Chris finally decides to play it out on-air, there's nothing quite like it.

Watch the magic moment in our video above!

Remind yourself of this epic Christmas song made by a fan about the Radio X DJ:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Boy George remembers his time on A-Team on The Chris Moyles Show

Boy George has the best story about appearing on The A-Team

Dom gets pranked into trying the world's hottest chilli chocolate on The Chris Moyles Show

Dom's pranked into eating the world's hottest chilli chocolate
Pippa reacts to 'birthday message' from President Barack Obama

Pippa reacts to her Barack Obama birthday message!

Kelly Jones talks throat surgery and recovery

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones opens up on career-threatening vocal cord surgery and recovery

Stereophonics

Chris and the team open their 2020 advent calendars

The Chris Moyles Show crack open their advent calendars

Latest On Radio X

Stars of 1993: Radiohead, Nirvana, 4 Non Blondes and Lenny Kravitz

You're a music master if you can score 100% on this 1993 lyric quiz

Quizzes

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys plays Sziget Festival 2018

Arctic Monkeys won't use Zoom, says manager

Arctic Monkeys

Chris Cornell in the studio recording his final album

Hear Chris Cornell's final album No One Sings Like You Anymore

Music News

Jack and Meg White of The White Stripes in February 2002

Were Jack and Meg White sibilings?

The White Stripes

Placebo in 2001

Are you a big enough Placebo fan to ace this quiz?

Quizzes

Arctic Monkey's Alex Turner plays Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 - Day 2

Arctic Monkeys are "working on music," says manager

Arctic Monkeys