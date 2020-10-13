Chris Moyles rages with James over the Yvonne debate

13 October 2020, 16:57 | Updated: 13 October 2020, 18:12

This week on The Chris Moyles show, the Radio X DJ discovered James pronounces the name Yvonne.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show things got heated once again when Chris discovered something about how James pronounces the name Yvonne.

Just when he thought he'd settled things with both Pippa and Dom both saying "E-vonne" and not."Ya-vonne", it turns out Sam pronounces it the same way as James!

Is Chris spot on or do James and Sam have a point?

Watch our video above and decide for yourself who's in the right!

NB: Any actual Yvonne's would be REALLY helpful to settle this right now.

James annoys Chris Moyles with how he says Yvonne
James annoys Chris Moyles with how he says Yvonne. Picture: Radio X

WATCH: Are these Chris Moyles biggest rants ever?!

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Clinton Baptiste has a very special message for Chris Moyles

Clinton Baptiste is back on The Chris Moyles Show

Dom delivered the Prize Dump to our mischievous winner Nick this week

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump winner Nick pranks Dom!

Chris Moyles crisp debate

Chris Moyles and the team have a riveting crisp debate

Chris Moyles' biggest and funniest rants

Celebrate 30 years of Chris Moyles in radio with his biggest rants
The Chris Moyles Show

Can you get full marks in the Chris Moyles show quiz?

Quizzes

Latest On Radio X

Katie White and Jules De Martino of The Ting TIngs at the BRIT Awards in 2009

Where are these Noughties bands now?

Features

Fatboy Slim reacts to 60-year-old fan on First Dates

Fatboy Slim reacts to unexpected 60-year-old fan on First Dates

Music News

Skunk Anansie Perform At Rock City, Nottingham in 2019

Skunk Anansie's Skin: "I don’t think racism and prejudice ever really goes away."

Music News

Paul Weller in 1982

Can you get 10 out of 10 on this Jam lyrics quiz?

Quizzes

Arctic Monkeys

Are Arctic Monkeys recording their seventh studio album?

Arctic Monkeys

The xx in October 2009: Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim, Jamie Smith and Baria Qureshi

The most controversial line-up changes in music

Features