Chris Moyles rages with James over the Yvonne debate

This week on The Chris Moyles Show things got heated once again when Chris discovered something about how James pronounces the name Yvonne.

Just when he thought he'd settled things with both Pippa and Dom both saying "E-vonne" and not."Ya-vonne", it turns out Sam pronounces it the same way as James!

Is Chris spot on or do James and Sam have a point?

Watch our video above and decide for yourself who's in the right!

NB: Any actual Yvonne's would be REALLY helpful to settle this right now.

James annoys Chris Moyles with how he says Yvonne. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show: