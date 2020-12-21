Chris Moyles isn't impressed with his Secret Santa gift

The Radio X presenter missed out the annual Radio X Secret Santa reveal last week, so he thought he'd open up his present live on-air.

Keen not to miss the moment, he decided to bring in his gift and open it live on-air.

Though the secret gifter did get Chris spot on with a Star Wars-themed-present, it's fair to say the breakfast presenter was a little underwhelmed!

Watch the moment Chris opened his pressie in our video above.

Chris Moyles opens his Secret Santa present. Picture: Radio X

