Chris Moyles isn't impressed with his Secret Santa gift

21 December 2020, 17:32 | Updated: 21 December 2020, 17:35

The Radio X presenter missed out the annual Radio X Secret Santa reveal last week, so he thought he'd open up his present live on-air.

The annual Radio X Secret Santa unwrapping took place last week, but unfortunately Chris Moyles wasn't there to take part.

Keen not to miss the moment, he decided to bring in his gift and open it live on-air.

Though the secret gifter did get Chris spot on with a Star Wars-themed-present, it's fair to say the breakfast presenter was a little underwhelmed!

Watch the moment Chris opened his pressie in our video above.

Chris Moyles opens his Secret Santa present
Chris Moyles opens his Secret Santa present. Picture: Radio X

