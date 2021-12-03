Chris Moyles unveils the Radio X Christmas window snow mural!

3 December 2021, 16:57 | Updated: 3 December 2021, 16:59

It's the time of year when the studio gets super festive...

It's the most wonderful time of the year... and one of the greatest festive milestones is when the snow mural arrives in the Radio X studio.

Tom from Snow Windows is here to weave his white, powdery magic on the glass outside the studio, and as he tells Chris, it's been his busiest year yet.

The finished mural... it's AMAZING!
The finished mural... it's AMAZING! Picture: Radio X

Take a look as Tom transforms a blank sheet of glass into a very Radio X-themed winter wonderland.

Thanks Tom!

For more on Tom and Snow Windows' magic, see www.snowwindows.com

Listen to the best of The Chris Moyles Show this week with the official podcast on Global Player!

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist

Listen to the The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist

Pippa releases her Craptic Birthdays Book

Test yourself with Pippa Taylor’s Craptic Birthdays book!

Dom's childhood photo gets a new update on The Chris Moyles Show

Dom's childhood photo is the best thing ever

Sam and Matt face off in their chicken wing challenge rematch

Sam and Matt's chicken wing challenge rematch was epic

Pippa is absolutely oblivious and we love it

Pippa just repeated the Doncaster pub story and it was classic