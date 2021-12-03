Chris Moyles unveils the Radio X Christmas window snow mural!

It's the time of year when the studio gets super festive...

It's the most wonderful time of the year... and one of the greatest festive milestones is when the snow mural arrives in the Radio X studio.

Tom from Snow Windows is here to weave his white, powdery magic on the glass outside the studio, and as he tells Chris, it's been his busiest year yet.

The finished mural... it's AMAZING! Picture: Radio X

Take a look as Tom transforms a blank sheet of glass into a very Radio X-themed winter wonderland.

Thanks Tom!

For more on Tom and Snow Windows' magic, see www.snowwindows.com

Listen to the best of The Chris Moyles Show this week with the official podcast on Global Player!