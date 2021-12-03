Chris Moyles unveils the Radio X Christmas window snow mural!
3 December 2021, 16:57 | Updated: 3 December 2021, 16:59
It's the time of year when the studio gets super festive...
It's the most wonderful time of the year... and one of the greatest festive milestones is when the snow mural arrives in the Radio X studio.
Tom from Snow Windows is here to weave his white, powdery magic on the glass outside the studio, and as he tells Chris, it's been his busiest year yet.
Take a look as Tom transforms a blank sheet of glass into a very Radio X-themed winter wonderland.
Thanks Tom!
