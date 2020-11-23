Chris Moyles Show socks are here!

Chris Moyles models the brand new limited edition Chris Moyles show socks
Chris Moyles models the brand new limited edition Chris Moyles show socks. Picture: Radio X

Here's how to get hold of the ultimate Christmas stocking filler for the Chris Moyles fan in your life...

Chris Moyles has launched THE stocking filler for Radio X-mas 2020... Official Chris Moyles Show socks!

Buy your Chris Moyles Show socks here

Limited edition Chris Moyles socks
Limited edition Chris Moyles socks. Picture: Radio X

This Radio X-mas knock your mate's socks off with the perfect present - limited edition Chris Moyles Show socks!

Give the gift of that new sock feeling with the added comfort of doing good - all money raised will support Global’s Make Some Noise Emergency Appeal, helping those hardest hit by the pandemic.

Limited edition Chris Moyles socks
Limited edition Chris Moyles socks. Picture: Radio X

The socks are £12.99 plus postage and are available now!

Place your order ahead of Christmas NOW - they’re a limited run so make sure you don’t miss out on the perfect gift for the Chris Moyles Show fan in your life.

80% combed cotton, 17% polyamide, 3% elastane

Size: One size fits most (EU 40-46)

Whether you wear socks in bed, dance your socks off, or need to pull your socks up, show someone you care this Christmas.

Buy your Chris Moyles Show socks here

Be more like Chris - wear Chris Moyles socks this Christmas
Be more like Chris - wear Chris Moyles socks this Christmas. Picture: Radio X

All products will be shipped within 5-7 working days
All products will be shipped Royal Mail 2nd Class
International delivery is possible and will calculated based on the destination
Pay by credit card, debit card (including Amex) or Paypal
100% of the net proceeds from the sale of this product will be donated to Global's Make Some Noise, with an average donation per product sold of £6.80.

Global's Make Some Noise Emergency Appeal
Global's Make Some Noise Emergency Appeal. Picture: Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s very own charity, raising money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities. Your donation to our Emergency Appeal will help support people experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

