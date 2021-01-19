Chris Moyles loves Producer James' obvious life hacks

19 January 2021, 16:52

Chris and the team realised that James has a life hack for everything... except it's actually just common sense!

This weekend, James texted Chris Moyles with a great tip about being able to set his virtual assistant to wake him up listening to Radio X.

Trouble is, this wasn't actually news, which got Chris to thinking... how many other times has the producer, who has a Masters in Engineering, offered up a life hack that's ended up being common sense?

Watch Chris rant about it in our video above.

READ MORE: James gets pranked again s

Chris isn't convinced by James' life-hacks on The Chris Moyles Show
Chris isn't convinced by James' life-hacks on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest podcast on The Chris Moyles Show:

