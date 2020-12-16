Chris Moyles' Prize Double Dump On Your Doorstep returns tomorrow!

16 December 2020, 11:47

Chris Moyles' Prize Double Dump On Your Doorstep with Green Flag
Chris Moyles' Prize Double Dump On Your Doorstep with Green Flag. Picture: Radio X

Chris and the team will have TWO VANS of amazing prizes to give away to TWO WINNERS on Thursday's show...

This Thursday is the Biggest One Yet!

The Chris Moyles Prize Dump On Your Doorstep returns on Thursday 17 December - and this time there's a twist!

The Prize Double Dump On Your Doorstep with Green Flag will see not one but TWO vans full of prizes in Leicester Square ready to drive wherever the winner lives.

Two Vans! Two Chances to win.

Each van FULL of prizes… and this time… FIVE GRAND CASH!

It will happen this Thursday morning. One Van will be driven by:

Pippa Taylor with James Robinson

And in the second van ...

Dominic Byrne AND Chris Moyles!

Two chances to win this Thursday. Two phone calls… Two winners… who’ll live in different places!

Two vans driving off to different locations full of prizes and £5K

To be a part of this incredible giveaway, listen to The Chris Moyles Show from 6.30am on Thursday 17 December.

Here's what's on offer:

Sony Playstation PS5: These are so difficult to get hold of at the moment, but we have two in our vans right now, waiting for their new owners!

LG 50” 4K Smart TV

Facebook Portal TV

Amazon Echo (4th generation): This is the brand-new Amazon echo, with a new spherical shape

GoPro Hero 8 action camera

iPhone 12 64Gb, Black

Dyson Hairdryer

Oculus Quest 2 – VR Headset 256GB: Brand new – only released this autumn

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm, GPS edition, Aluminium, Sports Band, Black

Etech Motion City 36V Electric Folding Bike

£100 Smyths Toys card

WAHL James Martin Slow Cooker: Comes with a recipe book

Inflatable Santa Claus Christmas Decoration: 8 feet tall!

Case of Olivier Baudin Brut Champagne

Radio controlled fart machine: 15 different sounds!

Fortnum & Mason Classic Christmas Hamper: includes wine, Christmas pudding, truffles, chutney and more!

Lego James Bond Aston Martin: Includes raisable bullet shield and working ejector seat!

....plus £5,000 cash!

