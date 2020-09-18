Chris Moyles has this one criticism for Alex Winter about Bill & Ted 3

18 September 2020, 13:14 | Updated: 18 September 2020, 13:16

Chris needs to tell one of its stars that the world has been deprived of "Bill & Ted's Bohemian Rhapsody"!

Bill & Ted 3 is here! Actually, it's called Bill & Ted Face The Music, but it's the third part in the trilogy that sees the two hapless friends again given the task of saving the universe via the medium of rock music.

Chris Moyles loves the movie - but he has one problem with the film, as he told Alex Winter, who plays Bill.

At the beginning there is a wedding scene and Bill and Ted perform a new Wyld Stallyns ttrack, which, as Alex admirably demonstrates for us, is called "That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical And Biological Nature Of Love; An Exploration Of The Meaning Of Meaning, Part 1".

It's an epic piece of progressive rock that features instruments like trumpets, bagpipes and even the vintage electronic device the theremin.

"The joke is that track is meant to be really awful," Chris told Alex. "But is it bad that I really really like the track?"

"I love that track actually," laughs Winter. "The point isn't that we're terrible musicians, the point is that we're straining really hard and exploring all of these different genres of music in a desperate attempt to conjure up the saving of mankind."

However, counters Chris, "I think the plug gets pulled to quickly on what could be Bill and Ted's Bohemian Rhapsody."

Alex replies: "You know, you may be right. But that's because Ted's dad is a jerk!"

You can watch the whole of their chat above.

Bill & Ted Face The Music is in cinemas now

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in Bill & Ted Face The Music
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in Bill & Ted Face The Music. Picture: Warner Bros press

