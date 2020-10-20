Tim Peake visited the studio and Chris had one important question

The astronaut visited Radio X HQ to talk about his new book, but something was playing on Chris and the team's minds.

Tim Peake is a man of many talents and achievements.

The astronaut and former servicemen - who was a crew member of the International Space Station - has a lot of stories to tell, which is probably why he released his own book entitled Time Peake: Limitless.

However, when it came time for the team to ask him burning questions about his life and career, there was just one thing they wondered: Could you bring any drinks onto the International Space Station?

VIDEO: Tim Peake blew our tiny minds on The Chris Moyles Show

