Chris and Dom's Minds Are Blown By Pippa's Dinner Date

20 June 2018, 17:14

Pippa's off to have a cosy dinner with a British legend. No big deal.

Today saw Pippa reveal she was set for a very cosy dinner date with none other than Sir Cliff Richard.

Toby and his mum Ingrid will be there too, which just makes it all the more interesting.

And as you can imagine, Chris and Dom couldn't quite get over it... without doing an impression of the Tarrants singing Summer Holiday,of course!

Oh to be a fly on that wall!

The Chris Moyles Show is back on Radio X at 6.30 every weekday morning.

Here's how to listen:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dom, Pippa & Chris on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris and Dom's Minds Are Blown By Pippa's Dinner Date

Pippa Taylor on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Your Latest Toby Lerone Is Out Of Control

Foo Fighters

Hear Foo Fighters' Manchester Show On Radio X This Weekend

The Chris Moyles World Cup song

WATCH: Chris Moyles Revisits His World Cup Song!

Dom and Hayley from Love Island

Can You Imagine A TV Show With Dom And Hayley From Love Island?

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast