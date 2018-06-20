Chris and Dom's Minds Are Blown By Pippa's Dinner Date

Pippa's off to have a cosy dinner with a British legend. No big deal.

Today saw Pippa reveal she was set for a very cosy dinner date with none other than Sir Cliff Richard.

Toby and his mum Ingrid will be there too, which just makes it all the more interesting.

And as you can imagine, Chris and Dom couldn't quite get over it... without doing an impression of the Tarrants singing Summer Holiday,of course!

Oh to be a fly on that wall!

