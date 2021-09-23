Chris and Dom weren't invited to Harry's leaving drinks and they're livid

By Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show intern Harry is leaving soon and he's arranged some drinks to say goodbye. Unfortunately he didn't think to invite Chris Moyles!

Our much-loved Chris Moyles Show intern, Harry, is leaving us at Radio X to seek greener pastures, so he's organised a few drinks to send him off.

However, despite working under Chris and the team's tutelage for six months, he didn't think to invite Chris or Dom. And after they got his band to the top of the iTunes charts as well!

Maybe it was only a small affair? After all, the email list only included about 30 people!

Needless to say Chris and Dom are not best pleased about it. Watch their hilarious reaction to the lack of invite in our video above.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles is fuming at Matt's samples game

Remind yourself of the time when Harry's band topped the iTunes charts.

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.