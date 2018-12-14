Chris has the best selfie story from the work Christmas party!

14 December 2018, 16:02 | Updated: 14 December 2018, 16:04

The colleague, who literally fell over herself to get a selfie with Moyles has now revealed herself.

This week saw the Global staff attend the annual Christmas party, where friends and colleagues from all over the company get together and be merry.

Naturally, with DJs and presenters rubbing shoulders with ordinary office workers there's bound to be a few selfie requests throughout the night.

But Chris Moyles' story topped them all.

Watch our video above to find out exactly what happened.

Chris Moyles tells his Christmas party selfie story
Chris Moyles tells his Christmas party selfie story. Picture: Radio X

One member of staff was just so keen to have a picture with Moyles, she literally fell from the top of the stairs at the Christmas party right down to the very bottom.

But she wouldn't let that get in the way of her selfie, oh no! After a few tense minutes she dusted herself off AND got one anyway.

If that wasn't hilarious enough, the member of staff who Chris kept anonymous has revealed herself AND the selfie which caused all the trouble in the first place, writing: "It was me my back is killing".

Posted by Verity Balls on Friday, 14 December 2018

Absolute legend!

