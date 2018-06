Chris And Dom Want Their Own Drag Race

Pippa’s had an idea for the show and it involves Chris, Dom and full-on drag makeup.

Chris and Dom are no strangers to dressing up for the show, and it’s looking like their next endeavour is going to involve some heavy lashings of mascara.

Watch above as Chris and Dom discuss their previous encounters with Drag- from Dom’s forays as Fay Kadel to Chris’s lyrca numbers.

Drag plus mobility scooters… what could possibly go wrong?