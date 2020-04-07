WATCH: Chris Moyles can't get over Pippa's family recorder sessions

7 April 2020, 16:00 | Updated: 7 April 2020, 16:35

This morning Chris Moyles discovered that Pippa's mum has a whopping FIVE recorders in her house from their family sessions.

This week talk turned on The Chris Moyles Show to Pippa's talent for playing the recorder.

But unbeknownst to Chris, Pippa's mum owns a whopping FIVE of the instruments in the home due to their family recorder sessions.

As you can imagine, Chris found the idea absolutely hilarious, and couldn't help but think exactly how that would play out.

Watch him react to this revelation in our video above.

Chris Moyles can't get over Pippa's family recorder sessions. Picture: Radio X

Remind yourself of Pippa's mum becoming the Mayor of Basingstoke!

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast here:

