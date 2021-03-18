Things got exciting for today's 20 seconds to 20k caller!

18 March 2021, 22:36 | Updated: 18 March 2021, 22:38

By Jenny Mensah

It was time for our caller Emma to give our brand new came a try, but will she succeed or will she fall at the first hurdle?

This week saw The Chris Moyles Show invite listeners to play our 20 seconds to £20k game.

All they had to do is guess as many songs as they could in 20 seconds for the chance to win some big cash... but it's not as easy as it looks!

Harry was the first caller to try his luck this week and unfortunately he crashed out spectacularly. Emma was much braver, but did she have the skills to back it up?

Watch our video to see how how she got on.

20 Seconds To £20k continues all this week on The Chris Moyles Show - listen on Global Player from 6.30am every weekday!

Things get exciting on The Chris Moyles Shows 20 seconds to £20k
Things get exciting on The Chris Moyles Shows 20 seconds to £20k. Picture: Radio X

