The Burke Brothers' personalised message trailer is the best thing ever

By Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show's favourite brothers are back and now they are available for personalised messages!

The Burke Brothers have been friends of The Chris Moyles Show for a while, and after they completed their 5K run for charity, they have become celebs in their own right.

Now it looks like Mark and Tommy are offering personalised messages for their fans for a very reasonable price!

Just in case you weren't sure if you needed a bespoke greeting from the brothers, they've released a very tasty trailer which sees them in their vests and pants.

Watch the cheeky twosome in our video above!

