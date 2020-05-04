Chris Moyles brings back the Stupid Amnesty and it's epic

4 May 2020, 17:50 | Updated: 4 May 2020, 17:53

The Chris Moyles Show is going retro and reviving some of their most-loved features. Watch in awe and play along as they bring back the Stupid Amnesty.

The Chris Moyles Show have been getting nostalgic with another Retro Week and this time they're bringing back their much-loved feature Stupid Amnesty.

For those who don't already know, listeners text in and confess some of their most stupid misunderstandings or holes in their knowledge, and you either laugh at them or agree you didn't have a Scooby either!

From Buffalo Mozzarella coming from the sea, to not knowing the difference between local and general anaesthetic, watch and play along as we revive Stupid Amnesty!

Chris Moyles, Pippa Taylor, James Robinson and Dominic Byrne on The Chris Moyles Show
Chris Moyles, Pippa Taylor, James Robinson and Dominic Byrne on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Watch as Chris Moyles and the team bring back Celebrity Two Word Tango:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

