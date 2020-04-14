Brian May plays Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody solo on The Chris Moyles Show after Best of British 2020 win

Watch the Queen legend play the epic solo on The Chris Moyles Show, following their win in our annual Radio X poll.

Brian May treated The Chris Moyles Show listeners to a live rendition of the Bohemian Rhapsody solo this Tuesday (14 May) morning.

The legendary Queen guitarist's appearance came the day after the epic 1975 single came out on top in Radio X's Best Of British with Strongbow poll. It was the song's second consecutive win in our Top 100 poll, keeping 2018's winner, Live Forever by Oasis, at Number 2.

Hearing the news, May said: "How amazing. Thank you guys. I love all you Radio X listeners. I did anyway, but I love you more now!"

May also treated Chris and the team to a solo of the single, after sharing a tutorial from home last month.

Watch his stirring solo above.

Queen guitarist plays Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody solo on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Radio X Best Of British 2020 Top 10

1. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

2. Oasis - Live Forever

3. The Stone Roses - I Am The Resurrection

4. Oasis - Slide Away

5. Courteeners - Not Nineteen Forever

6. Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger

7. Arctic Monkeys - A Certain Romance

8. David Bowie - Heroes

9. Oasis - Champagne Supernova

10. Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles

