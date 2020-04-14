Brian May plays Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody solo on The Chris Moyles Show after Best of British 2020 win

14 April 2020, 17:01 | Updated: 14 April 2020, 17:04

Watch the Queen legend play the epic solo on The Chris Moyles Show, following their win in our annual Radio X poll.

Brian May treated The Chris Moyles Show listeners to a live rendition of the Bohemian Rhapsody solo this Tuesday (14 May) morning.

The legendary Queen guitarist's appearance came the day after the epic 1975 single came out on top in Radio X's Best Of British with Strongbow poll. It was the song's second consecutive win in our Top 100 poll, keeping 2018's winner, Live Forever by Oasis, at Number 2.

Hearing the news, May said: "How amazing. Thank you guys. I love all you Radio X listeners. I did anyway, but I love you more now!"

May also treated Chris and the team to a solo of the single, after sharing a tutorial from home last month.

Watch his stirring solo above.

READ MORE: Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen named Radio X Best Of British 2020

Queen guitarist plays Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody solo on The Chris Moyles Show
Queen guitarist plays Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody solo on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Listen to Radio X count down the entire Top 100 via Global Player

Radio X Best Of British 2020 Top 10

1. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
2. Oasis - Live Forever
3. The Stone Roses - I Am The Resurrection
4. Oasis - Slide Away
5. Courteeners - Not Nineteen Forever
6. Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger
7. Arctic Monkeys - A Certain Romance
8. David Bowie - Heroes
9. Oasis - Champagne Supernova
10. Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles

See the full Best Of British 2020 Top 100 chart here

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Ricky Wilson from Kaiser Chiefs chats to Chris Moyles about reworked single

Kaiser Chiefs debut reworked Oh My God single on The Chris Moyles Show
Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles smile as listeners' nominate someone to win £500!

WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show listeners nominate someone to win £500!
Chris Moyles can't get over Pippa's family recorder sessions

WATCH: Chris Moyles can't get over Pippa's family recorder sessions
Chris Moyles loses it at listener texts

WATCH: Chris Moyles loses it over listener's lockdown text

Matt Lucas speaks to Chris Moyles about his Baked Potato song and Feed NHS

WATCH: Matt Lucas tells Chris Moyles about the Baked Potato song and Feed NHS campaign

Latest On Radio X

Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at the Giza Pyramids outside Cairo, March 2019

The most unusual gig locations of all time

Features

Gerry Cinnamon

Gerry Cinnamon shares Head In The Clouds single and The Bonny album tracklist

Gerry Cinnamon

DMA'S Johnny Took and brother Matt release It's You video with side project BIG TIME

WATCH: DMA’S side project Big Time release video for first single It's You

Music News

The Streets' Mike Skinner and Tame Impala's Kevin Parker

WATCH: The Streets and Tame Impala share video for new collab

Music News

David Bowie Emojis

QUIZ: Guess The David Bowie Song Title From The Emoji

Quizzes

The Killers' Brandon Flowers at 2019 Forecastle Festival

The Killers to host live Q&A and perform songs on Instagram

The Killers