Boy George has the best story about appearing on The A-Team

The Culture Club legend featured on The Chris Moyles Show this week and took a trip down memory lane.

Boy George caught up with The Chris Moyles Show this week and talked about everything from his upcoming gig with Culture Club to funny highlights throughout his career.

One such highlight was the time the Karma Chameleon star appeared on popular US TV show, The A-Team. While he thought he'd be bringing the drama by in-fighting with his band, it turns out that the castmates were even worse and couldn't stand each other!

