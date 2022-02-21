The Chris Moyles Birthday Show will come live from the highest pub in Britain!

By Radio X

You'll be able to watch the whole show LIVE on Global Player this Tuesday, 22nd February.

Chris Moyles' birthday is on 22nd February and as is traditional, we're putting on a very special show for the Radio X DJ.

In previous years, Chris has celebrated his birthday in a pop-up pub, in a pod on the London Eye and even in a pitch black studio where he couldn't see a thing...

For 2022, we're sending The Chris Moyles Birthday Show to... the HIGHEST Pub In Britain!

The Chris Moyles Birthday Show 2022 location has been revealed. Picture: Radio X

You may already be familiar with the Tan Hill Inn, situated 1,732 feet (528 m) above sea level atop the Yorkshire Dales.

Back in November, customers arrived one Friday night to watch a gig by the tribute band Noasis... only to find that Storm Arwen made landfall during the show and left staff, customers and musicians all trapped in the pub for three days!

When asked if he'd like to be stuck in a pub with an Oasis tribute band, Liam Gallagher answered: "I'm actually jealous. I'm always trying to get a lock in."

The Tan Hill Inn - Britain's Highest Pub and the scene of this year's Chris Moyles Birthday Show! Picture: Steven Gillis hd9 imaging / Alamy Stock Photo

So Chris, Dominic, Pippa, James and the rest of the team will be pulling on their hiking boots and organising a grand snowed-in reunion of Tan Hill Inn staff and the now-legendary Noasis!

Noasis will be our guests at this very special show... Picture: Steve Owen / Alamy Stock Photo

Not only that, there will be the usual SURPRISE GUESTS... and much, much more.

You'll be able to exclusively WATCH all the action LIVE on Global Player from 6.30am.

You can listen to Radio X on Global Player. Picture: Radio X

