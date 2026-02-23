Captain went off 'Stars In Their Eyes' style with the promise of transforming into Dodgy frontman Nigel Clark... only to see the real thing appear at Bunga 90!

See him play the classic 1994 single Staying Out For The Summer:

The band are celebrating 30 years of their highest-charting single Good Enough was released.

They're also releasing a new album on 1st May and are supporting it with live dates the same month.

Visit dodgyology.com for more!