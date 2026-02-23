Watch The Chris Moyles Show Back To The 90s and get all the highlights in our blog!
23 February 2026, 12:23
For this year's Chris Moyles Birthday Show, the team are taking a trip back to the decade that brought you Britpop, Girl Power and much, much more. See the latest action from the show here!
Listen to this article
Aaand that's a wrap!
See Chris and the team dressed in their best 90s gear, alongside Dean Gaffney and Nigel Clark from Dodgy.
Nigel from Dodgy closes out The Chris Moyles Birthday Show with Good Enough
The classic 1996 hit wrapped-up nostalgic birthday show.
Chris Moyles thanks everyone for the special show
Chris took time out to thank everyone working behind the scenes to put the 90s show together and accepted absolutely no credit for their hard work!
Nigel Clark from Dodgy surprises The Chris Moyles Show
Captain went off 'Stars In Their Eyes' style with the promise of transforming into Dodgy frontman Nigel Clark... only to see the real thing appear at Bunga 90!
See him play the classic 1994 single Staying Out For The Summer:
The band are celebrating 30 years of their highest-charting single Good Enough was released.
They're also releasing a new album on 1st May and are supporting it with live dates the same month.
Visit dodgyology.com for more!
Chris Moyles, Dean Gaffney and the team play a special Telly Addicts theme tune game
The team played a twist on popular show Telly Addicts, presented by none other than '90s TV legend Noel Edmonds!
The Noel's House Party star was a little angry though...
Chris Moyles receives more birthday messages
Chris gets some more messages from 90s legends, including Spice Girl Mel C, Chesney Hawkes and Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder!
Some of the awesome family photos at Bunga 90
Is it really the '90s without some classic family photos set against a backdrop of gaudy striped wallpaper? Notice any familiar faces? 😆
Ocean Colour Scene play Day We Caught The Train
See OCS members sing the classic 1996 track at Bunga 90s.
Watch the Simon and Steve play a stripped-back version of both The Riverboat Song and The Day We Caught The Train below:
Ocean Colour Scene perform The Riverboat Song
Simon and Steve from OCS treated The Chris Moyles show to a stripped-back rendition of The Riverboat Song.
The band are headed out on their Moseley Shoals anniversary tour dates this year.
Visit oceancolourscene.com for more.
Eastenders legend Dean Gaffney surprises Chris at the Bunga 90's bar!
The '90s icon headed down to Bunga 90 to catch up with Moyles and the team and take a trip down memory lane! Plus, Gaffney manned the bar and even pulled his 'best' pint!
We think he might need to stick to the day job... 🙈