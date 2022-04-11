Chris Moyles is back, but this is not the weekend update he was expecting

By Jenny Mensah

Chris Moyles is back from his break and he got a rude awakening during Pippa's weekend update.

Chris Moyles is back from his holiday and... as is customary on a Monday... Pippa was charged with offering up some clues into what happened over the weekend.

Chris was pit against Producer Matt, but it turns out they were both pretty rubbish at guessing what was going on. While Chris had no ideal JLo and Ben Affleck were back together, Matt somehow never realised they'd ever split!

However, when it came to Pink Floyd's new single... no one was expecting to hear what came next.

Find out what went down in our video above.

Chris Moyles returns and gets a very dodgy weekend update. Picture: Radio X

