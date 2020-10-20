Chris Moyles attempts his own version of The Cube

Chris is a BIG fan of the Phillip Schofield-hosted game, so he just had to do his own version from the studio.

Phillip Schofield appeared on The Chris Moyles Show earlier this week and then appeared on our screens to host everyone's favourite TV game show: The Cube.

Chris is a huge fan of the show, so when he came in talking about last night's episode, Pippa thought he might send him a challenge that sort of equalled in difficulty to something you might find on the real thing.

Will Chris Moyles lose any lives? Will he need a simplifier?

Find out in our video above!

WATCH: Philip Schofield praises "remarkable" Holly Willoughby

Watch our interview with Philip Schofield earlier this week:

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show: