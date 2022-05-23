Ardal O'Hanlon reveals how Father Ted homeowners were "plagued" by fans

By Radio X

The star spoke to Chris Moyles about his new comedy mystery book, Brouhaha, and reminisced about the days of Father Ted.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ardal O'Hanlon visited The Chris Moyles Show this week and talked about his new comedy mystery novel Brouhaha and of course the iconic Father Ted.

The Irish actor, comedian and author, who played Father Dougal McGuire in the much-loved series, reflected on its success and revealed it nearly made the homeowners of the famous house where it was set completely miserable.

Asked if he realised the hit show was going to be as popular as it did and if he's visited the house much since, O'Hanlon revealed: "The family are still there. They're a fantastic family. They were plagued by people knocking at the door for years and years and years.

"And then eventually they had to start doing coffees and things and little souvenirs and stuff, because it was the only way they could manage. Their lives were being destroyed. I remember talking to the lady, Cheryl's her name, and she was almost in tears describing what had happened to them and they couldn't have foreseen this no more than anyone could have."

He added: "They're very modest farmers and they didn't need this in their lives, so they've tried to manage it by only letting people come three days a week for a few hours."

Ardal O'Hanlon's novel Brouhaha is released on 26th May 2022.

READ MORE: Karl Urban talks The BOYS 3 and teases the "most dynamic season yet"

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.