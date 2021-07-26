Andi Peters is back on The Chris Moyles Show and he's hysterical

Friend of the show Andi Peters has returned for a long overdue catch-up with Chris and the team and boy was it worth it.

It's been a while since Andi Peters was on The Chris Moyles Show and it's good to see that nothing's changed.

The daytime TV host is one of our most-loved friends of the show - and with very good reason!

Whether he's falling on his bum live on TV, or giving us his 123 easy pancake recipe, Andi is always sure to make us laugh... whether or not he means to!

Now he's back with an update and it's no less hilarious than usual.

Watch Andi Peters talk about everything from his cheat day to visiting "car shops" and everything in between, with cameos from "Dan the rude cameraman" to the tattooed owner of a car showroom.

Andi Peters is back on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Listen to The latest Chris Moyles Show:

