The £25k Box on The Chris Moyles Show is back!

2 June 2025, 06:30 | Updated: 2 June 2025, 06:33

Can you guess the name of the artist that's locked inside The Box?
Can you guess the name of the artist that's locked inside The Box? Picture: Radio X

How can you get your hands on The Chris Moyles Show's biggest prize yet? Find out more here.

The Chris Moyles Show is back with the show's biggest prize yet!

In the Radio X studio we have just installed The Box. It's a jet black box with laser green lights and it’s sat right here in front of Chris, Dom, James and The Captain.

Inside The Box is £25,000!

There's only one way to open The Box... and that's to guess the name of the correct Radio X artist, which is the key to unlock it!

The £25 Box on The Chris Moyles Show
The £25 Box on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Guest the correct artist, unlock The Box and win £25,000!

  • One artist.
  • It’s an artist we play on Radio X.
  • Chris doesn't know who it is.
  • Dom doesn't know who it is.
  • None of the other Radio X presenters know who it is.
  • Every day we will get a new caller on the air to guess a name.
  • We lock in that name... Then we ask The Box if it’s the correct answer...
  • If The Box opens you win £25,000!
  • Every day we will get a new caller on the air to guess and if you name the artist… you win!💷
  • Get the artist wrong? You'll still take home £1,000!

Here's the moment The Box was unveiled in the studio the last time we played the game:

The £25k Box has been revealed!

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk.

