This year the Pubcast is back - with a difference! Here's how to watch the show as it goes out LIVE on Friday.

This year, for Global’s Make Some Noise, we are launching an emergency fundraising appeal to support those communities in crisis from the coronavirus pandemic

In previous years, we have selflessly taken ourselves off to a pub, set up the mics, hit record… and got leathered, all in the name of charity. This year we’re not letting social distancing stop us making such a big sacrifice.

So we would like to announce… this Friday night we will be bringing you…

THE CHRIS MOYLES SHOW PUBCAST… LIVE!

YES, that’s right unlike previous years we’ve had the crutch of it being off-air and edited. This year… you can watch the chaos unfold LIVE.

To register to watch live, text ‘PUB’ to 83936

A voluntary donation of just £10 from every text goes straight to our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, raising money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 18 and over only. Standard network charges may apply. T&Cs are available by clicking here

We’ll send you a text at 8:00pm on Friday with a link to watch the Pubcast. The Pubcast stream goes live at 8:30pm and we’ll be on for an hour and a half.

From 8.30pm this Friday each of the team will be in their homes armed with booze and there will be a live video broadcast of all that goes down…that’s not all though, once the cameras go off the team will have a ‘lock-in’ featuring further carnage which you’ll still be able to see and hear (once we’ve run it past the legal team) and edited.

The Pubcast and lock-in will be edited together and made available to watch together from Tuesday 15th June – we’ll text you again when this is uploaded and ready to watch.

If you can’t watch on Friday you will still have a chance to catch-up and watch it next week Tuesday 16th of June until Saturday 20th June at 23:59.

If you are outside the UK, you can also buy from this webpage.

However if you can donate on the text number please do so, as the full amount goes to our charity.

AND, for everyone that enters to watch the Pubcast before 8pm on Friday 12th June, one person will be selected at random who will be invited onto the Zoom video chat with the team live for 5 minutes or so (if you want to of course).

FAQs

- Once you’ve text the number above, we’ll send you a text on Friday at 8pm – this text will have a unique link for you to watch the show from.

- You won’t need Zoom to watch the stream.

- If you can’t watch live on Friday, we’ll send you a link on Tuesday 15th of June to watch an edit of the live stream AND the lock-in. You’ll also be able to download the audio to listen to as a podcast.

- The team will then record a ‘lock-in’ from 10-11pm – which won’t be live streamed but we’ll send you a link to when it’s edited and uploaded on Tuesday. The lock-in is not streamed!

- If you just want to listen, that option will be available after the event for £5.

- Lines to watch/listen will close at 23:59 on Saturday 20th June. The video stream will also be deleted from the webpage at this time.

- If you haven't received your link after 8:15pm on Friday night email store@makesomenoise.com