When we played 20 Seconds to Vernon Kay with Dom driving the desk

As Dom drove the desk, Vernon Kay called into The Chris Moyles Show and tried his luck at our musical intro game. Find out how he did.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show all hell broke loose.

Chris had Covid and presented live from home, Dom was left to drive the desk in the studio (with disastrous consequences) and last but not least friend of the show and former Radio X presenter Vernon Kay called up for a chat and to play our musical intro game.

We usually give listeners the chance to win up to £20k in our 20 Seconds to £20k game, but for Vernon we changed that to £20 to see how he'd get one!

As it turns out, his intro-guessing skills were slightly better than Dom's desk-driving skills. We made it easy for him though!

Find out what went down in our video recap!

