20 seconds to £20K is back with a bang and Dale had a big decision to make

By Jenny Mensah

Our favourite intro-guessing game has returned on The Chris Moyles Show and Dale is the first listener to take it on.

20 Seconds to £20k is back on The Chris Moyles Show and it's still as tense as ever.

First up our listener Dale to tried his luck at the musical intro guessing game and he earned a respectable amount.

However, when it came time to decide whether to stick with his money or try and double it, he had a LOT of thinking to do... and he took us through every step of his thought process!.

Find out how much Dale won and what he said in our video above.

We reckon Dale made the right decision for himself and was a total legend and just to prove how grateful he was, he tweeted us all after.

We reckon it couldn't have happened to a nicer bloke.

@RadioX @ChrisMoyles @Pipskin @JamesRobinson @domisatwit This morning was by far one of the most surreal, scary and happiest moment of my life all rolled in to 15 mins. Thanks so much for giving me the moment on air to win a handsome amount of money from #20secondsto20k . pic.twitter.com/pBBC1GBi9v — Dale Thrower (@DaleAThrower) July 4, 2022

