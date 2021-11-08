Today's 20 seconds to 20k result was the best ever

Greg had a go at the music-based competition this week and blew everyone away.

This month saw the return of 20 seconds to £20k on The Chris Moyles Show and this week was a good'un.

All listeners have to do is guess as many songs as they can in 20 seconds for the chance to win some big cash... but it's not as easy as it looks!

However, when Greg called in this morning, he was a man on a mission and absolutely smashed it.

