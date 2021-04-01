Radio X reveals new weekend schedule for Spring

1 April 2021, 12:47 | Updated: 1 April 2021, 12:48

Polly James in the Radio X studio
Polly James in the Radio X studio. Picture: Radio X

The station announces a great new sound for Saturdays and Sundays from April.

Radio X has announced details of a Spring refresh to our schedule today (Thursday 1 April) with a new look for weekends.

After returning from a maternity break to cover Sunday nights, we are pleased to say Polly James will be the voice of weekend afternoons on Radio X, hosting 1 to 4pm every Saturday and Sunday.

Jack Wood moves to weekend overnights and will be covering a number of different shows across the schedule.

Jack Wood
Jack Wood. Picture: Radio X

And we're also welcoming back Lliana Bird from her own maternity break, to host Radio X Chilled at 7pm on Sundays!

Lliana Bird
Lliana Bird. Picture: Radio X

The new schedule will launch on the weekend of 10 and 11 April 2021.

You can see the whole Radio X schedule here

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on digital radio right across the UK, via Global Player, online at radiox.co.uk or ask your smart speaker to “play Radio X”.

