Radio X's Best Of British with Strongbow is back on Monday!

Radio X Best Of British 2020 with Strongbow. Picture: Radio X

Our fifth annual poll takes place on Easter Bank Holiday Monday on Radio X - don't miss it!

Radio X has asked YOU to name the Best British Song Of All Time.

The British Isles have given us some of the finest artists and songwriters in music history. But who are the greatest?

On Bank Holiday Easter Monday, Radio X will be counting down the Best British Songs Of All Time in our fifth annual poll. Last year, Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody took home the title. In 2018, it was Live Forever by Manchester legends Oasis.

Could Arctic Monkeys take the top spot this year? Could it be The Stone Roses or David Bowie? And how will new artists like Sam Fender fare in the 2020 chart?

The Top 100 countdown will take place on Radio X on Easter Monday 13 April.

Grab a drink, message your friends, join us for the Best of British 2020.

We’ll countdown the top 100 songs as voted for by you from 10am on Easter Monday.

We’re all in this together, this is your house party playlist.

Issy Panayis will be kicking off the chart at 10am, before Dan O'Connell takes over at 1pm for his usual slot.

John Kennedy will then count down the final set of songs at 4pm, announcing this year's Best Of British winner just before 7pm.

After 7, George Godfrey will take over Radio X with reactions, comments and some of the tunes that didn't make it into this year's Top 100.

You can listen to Radio X via Global Player, smart speaker, on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, online and on digital radio right across the UK.

Radio X will also be launching a very special playlist of the Top 100 on Global Player once we've announced the winner!