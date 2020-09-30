Srripped Back Sport with Kirsty Gallacher
30 September 2020, 12:03 | Updated: 30 September 2020, 12:06
Kirsty talks to the greatest sporting stars of our time.
Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify
In her brand new podcast, Stripped Back Sport, Kirsty Gallacher sits down for an open discussion with some of the greatest sports stars of our time; delving into the high and low moments of their careers, as well as their personal life and the sides to sport that have never been discussed before.