Srripped Back Sport with Kirsty Gallacher

Stripped Back Sport with Kirsty Gallacher. Picture: Global

Kirsty talks to the greatest sporting stars of our time.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

In her brand new podcast, Stripped Back Sport, Kirsty Gallacher sits down for an open discussion with some of the greatest sports stars of our time; delving into the high and low moments of their careers, as well as their personal life and the sides to sport that have never been discussed before.