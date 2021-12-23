The Radio X Residency with Noel Gallagher - listen to the podcast
23 December 2021, 12:29 | Updated: 23 December 2021, 12:37
Check out the highlights of Noel Gallagher and Matt Morgan's show on Radio X.
In August 2021, Noel Gallagher and his mate Matt Morgan took over Radio X every Sunday night.
Episode 1: The 90s, Planking & Celebrity Lightweights
Noel ponders which day of his life he’d like to relive, why he’s never been popular in Spain and which of his celebrity mates is a lightweight.
Watch a clip from the show:
Episode 2: Tattoos, Breakfast Regimes & Super Yachts
Noel talks the wisdom of getting a tattoo, should you have a breakfast regime and his dreams of owning a super yacht.
Watch a clip from the show:
Episode 3: Yoko Ono, Rapping & North Korea
Noel discusses the weirdest thing he’s received from a fan, his son’s first gig and why he’s ruled out rapping on his next album.
Watch a clip from the show: