The Radio X Residency with Noel Gallagher - listen to the podcast

23 December 2021, 12:29 | Updated: 23 December 2021, 12:37

The Radio X Residency with Noel Gallagher
The Radio X Residency with Noel Gallagher. Picture: Radio X

Check out the highlights of Noel Gallagher and Matt Morgan's show on Radio X.

In August 2021, Noel Gallagher and his mate Matt Morgan took over Radio X every Sunday night.

For the first time, you can stream The Radio X Residency with Noel Gallagher whenever you want exclusively through Global Player.

Noel Gallagher and Matt Morgan in the Radio X studio
Noel Gallagher and Matt Morgan in the Radio X studio. Picture: Radio X

Episode 1: The 90s, Planking & Celebrity Lightweights

Noel ponders which day of his life he’d like to relive, why he’s never been popular in Spain and which of his celebrity mates is a lightweight.

Episode 2: Tattoos, Breakfast Regimes & Super Yachts

Noel talks the wisdom of getting a tattoo, should you have a breakfast regime and his dreams of owning a super yacht.

Episode 3: Yoko Ono, Rapping & North Korea

Noel discusses the weirdest thing he’s received from a fan, his son’s first gig and why he’s ruled out rapping on his next album.

