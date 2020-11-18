Lee Mack's podcast lost out on a book deal in the best way ever

Lee Mack and Neil Webster almost had a book proposal from their podcast. Picture: Global

Lee Mack and Neil Webster's I Can't Believe It's Not Buddha almost had a book proposal in its first series. Find out why they didn't quite make the cut here.

Lee Mack and Neil Webster's I Can't Believe It's Not Buddha podcast almost scored a book deal within its first 10 episodes.

The podcast, which explores meditation, mindfulness and Buddhism with a humorous twist hasn't been going long, but it soon attracted the attention of a potential publisher.

At first, he described the podcast as a "side-splittingly funny and really relatable take on a fascinating subject matter" that he thought would make for a great book.

So far, so good....

However, two weeks later, after listening to more podcast episodes, the emailer had a change of heart due to the show not having enough serious content

The pair pretty much took the whole encounter in their stride, though, with Lee agreeing whole-heartedly with both the glowing (and not so glowing) review!

I Can't Believe It's Not Buddah with Lee Mack & Neil Webster. Picture: Global

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

I Can’t Believe It’s Not Buddha is a new podcast which finds comedian Lee Mack and his longtime friend and comedy writer Neil Webster taking their first (often clumsy) steps on the road to nirvana.

Lee’s has long had an interest in Buddhism, mindfulness and the possibility of leading a more spiritual life. After a few years of dabbling in meditation, he feels the time has come to decide once and for all whether he should seriously seek spiritual enlightenment.

From picking which type of Buddhism to follow to contemplating what a woodland creature would say to you if you asked it the time, Lee and Neil explore the principles and practices of Buddhism in a way that spiritual practice has never been explored before…possibly for very good reason.

Listen to the latest podcast below:

READ MORE: Lee Mack recalls his hilarious appearance on Pointless with Bobby Ball

Recently, Lee Mack helped raise even more money for Soccer Aid for Unicef, thanks to a dare from Chris Moyles.

The Not Going Out star spoke to the The Chris Moyles Show ahead of his stint on the charity football match this year and the Radio X DJ dared him to walk on to dramatic music for extra funds.

Find out what happened next in our video:

READ MORE: Chris Moyles reveals how he maintains his weight loss during the COVID-19 pandemic