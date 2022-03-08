The new Hear Her Voice podcast celebrates women in music

Hear Her Voice podcast. Picture: Global

The brand new podcast celebrating women in music has launched on Global Player for International Women's Day! Laura Whitmore chats with influential women in music and media - listen now.

International Women's Day 2022 sees the launch of Hear Her Voice, an eclectic and extensive six part series delving into the world of women in music - celebrating the voices, talent and artistry of creative famed females from across the globe.

Hosted by Laura Whitmore, Hear Her Voice will see the broadcaster in conversation with an all-star guest list of DJs, comedians and musical artists.

Guests for Series 1 of Hear Her Voice include Self Esteem, Nicola Roberts, CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry, KT Tunstall, Lliana Bird, Lucy Porter, Yola, Daisy Buchanan, Rio Fredrika and Olivia Dean.

Series 1 of Hear Her Voice features KT Tunstall, Self Esteem and Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES. Picture: Press/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Each weekly episode sees Laura and guests in candid conversation discussing topics including self expression to sisterhood, and love to breaking the mould - nostalgically touching upon their own experiences as well as the iconic female musicians that helped them throughout different stages of their lives.

Deputy Music Editor at The Guardian Laura Snapes will be on hand to provide a comprehensive history of the female artists discussed, from Shania Twain to Amy Winehouse and Dusty Springfield.

Hear Her Voice confidently encompasses, explores and celebrates the defiant nature of music and womanhood.

