The Gordon Smart On Radio X Podcast

28 March 2019, 13:59 | Updated: 28 March 2019, 16:00

Gordon Smart on Radio X
Gordon Smart on Radio X. Picture: Radio X

Listen to The Radio X Evening Show with Gordon Smart

Get the best of the Radio X Evening Show every week: guests, conversation and more.

Download and listen again to the finest bits of the Radio X Evening Show.

You can listen to the Gordon Smart Evening Show on Radio X weekdays from 7pm.

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London and 97.7 FM in Manchester, on digital radio across the UK, on mobile and via www.RadioX.co.uk.

Or, you can get the very best of the show every week with the Gordon Smart on Radio X podcast - subscribe and download here.

How To Listen

See more How To Listen

How to Listen to Radio X

How to Listen to Radio X

Download The Radio X App For iPhone, iPad & Android

Download The Radio X App For iPhone, iPad & Android

Listening to Radio X on FM Radio

Listening to Radio X on FM Radio

Listening to Radio X on DAB Digital Radio

Listening to Radio X on DAB Digital Radio

Listening to Radio X Online

Listening to Radio X Online

Listening to Radio X on TV and Satellite

Listening to Radio X on TV and Satellite